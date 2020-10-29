Diane (Boulanger) Martin



LEESVILLE, S.C. - Diane R. Martin, 71, of Leesville, SC, and formerly of Manchester, N.H., passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, after a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester, N.H., on November 27, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Boulanger and the late Doris (Laliberte) Lacerte. She was also a loving step-daughter to Roland Lacerte.



She attended Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, N.H.; and graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester, N.H.



Diane was a devout catholic attending Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, S.C. She enjoyed knitting, bingo, and going to flea markets with her mother, Doris.She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch with her loving family pets.



Family members include her beloved husband of 23 years, Stephen Martin; two sons, Richard Strong and his wife, Christy, and Keith Masters; nine grandchildren, Debra, Theresa, Kyle, Sarah, Hannah, Ariana, Nathan, Jena, and Theodore; twelve great grandchildren, Zander, Adrian, Alanna, Taytum, Allison, Kameron, Carter, Lainey, Kinsley, Elise, Bryan, and Morgan; her two sisters Vivian Provencher and Janice Neveu; and one brother DennisLacerte; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A private celebration of Diane's life was held by her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store