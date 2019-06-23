Dianne (Currier) Sheehan, 74, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, N.H.
Diane was born March 3, 1945, in Haverhill, Mass., the daughter of the late Lester and Elizabeth (Emerson) Currier. She was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy and had spent many summers in Center Ossipee before moving there in the 1970s.
She had worked at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro, N.H., in the X-ray and emergency room for several years. She later worked as an office manager for Dr. George "Skip" Costello, at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro, N.H., for many years.
For several years, Dianne had helped her father manage Camp Sokokis on Gretchen Road, located on Ossipee Lake in Center Ossipee, N.H. Following the death of her father Lester "Tunney" Currier, she became the proprietor of the Campground.
Dianne was predeceased by her only child, Gretchen Sigfried. She is survived by her loving husband, William E. Sheehan, Center Ossipee, N.H., formerly of Hampstead, N.H., and a cousin, Patricia LaBranche.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, Center Ossipee, NH. A reception will follow the service at River's Edge Tavern, Indian Mound Golf Club, Center Ossipee, NH. Interment will be in Grant Hill Cemetery, Center Ossipee, NH, at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to Cancer Survivor Network, PO Box 488, West Ossipee, NH 03890.
