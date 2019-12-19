Dick Marple (1931 - 2019)
    - James Spillane
    - Rep. Kat McGhee
    - james sullivan
    - Jordan Ulery Ulery
    - Rep. Barbara Shaw
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-1800
HOOKSETT - Arthur Richard "Dick" Marple died on Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born on March 4, 1931.

Dick graduated from Dover High School.

He served four years in the U.S. Navy.

Dick was serving as a New Hampshire State Trooper when he married his wife of 61 years, Louise Wheeler Marple of Hooksett. Family members include his son, Ross Marple of Manchester; and his daughter, Cynthia Marple of Concord.

For more than 60 years he was a 32nd degree Freemason with Morrison Lodge and also a member of the Bektash Shrine. He was devoted to the Shriner charities, especially the .

He was also a lifetime member of both the National Rifle Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Dick went on to other careers, but his true passion was for the U.S. Constitution and the New Hampshire Constitution, which he could quote by article and section. He was an enthusiastic and dedicated member of the New Hampshire State legislature for many terms and was involved in many legislative committees.

SERVICES: Services will be at the convenience of the family in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
