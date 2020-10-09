Dieter S. Wegner, 78, passed away on October 7, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health. He was born on August 8, 1942 in Thorn, Germany to the late Walter and Erika (Fenske) Wegner. Dieter grew up in Germany moving to the United States when he was 25. He married Egena (Ejandra) Wegner and they shared 29 years together raising their family in Newbury.



Dieter was a quiet man who let his kind actions speak for him. He could be a bit stubborn, but also had a great sense of humor. He worked at Sturm-Ruger in Newport, NH for more than 30 years. He was a member of Warner Fish and Game Club and was an avid shooter and gun collector. He liked riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends and family.



Dieter was predeceased by his parents.



Surviving family include his loving wife, Egena Wegner of Newbury, daughter, Crystal Wegner of Lowell, MA, brother, Hagen Wegner of Germany, and faithful companion and four-legged friend, Barkley.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH. A funeral service will be held the following day at 2 PM at the funeral home.



Chadwick Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.



