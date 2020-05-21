Dixie P. Mack
1939 - 2020
Dixie P. Mack, 81, of Bedford, NH died Sunday May 17, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center, Bedford. She was born in Manchester, NH on February 15, 1939, a daughter of the late Wallace and Grace (Pillsbury) Mack, Jr.

Dixie P. Mack was her father's pride and joy, as he had always wanted a girl. Dixie grew up on the family apple farm, Moose Hill Orchards, in Londonderry. Farm life suited her. As a young woman, she had a horse and pony - something she spoke of for decades after. Kind and gentle, Dixie was well-suited for horsemanship. She attended Pinkerton Academy, and later, Colby College in Maine. Although disability kept her from finishing a degree, it did not hinder her spirit. She possessed a joyous heart and had a great love of life and people. Laughter came easily to Dixie. Her friends were lifelong, and along life's journey she added many more: from caregivers and residents of the places she lived, to people she met on her outings. An expert at making friends, she was the unofficial "mayor" of her floor at Ridgewood where she resided for the last 11 years.



Her greatest joys were visiting with her daughter Donna, and grandson Henry... and being doted upon by her two elder brothers.



Dixie is survived by her daughter, Donna Hudson, husband, Dan, and grandson, Henry, of Andover NH; her brother, Andrew Mack, Sr. of Londonderry; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Wally, but will be missed by his loving wife, Pilar, who currently resides in Richmond, Virginia.

A memorial gathering and marker dedication will take place at the family farm on Mammoth Road in Londonderry at a future time to be determined. The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
