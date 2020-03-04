Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores A. (Smikla) Lauer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Ann (Smikla) Lauer



Dolores (Dee) Lauer, 88, of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hanover Hill Health Care Center, Manchester, NH. Dee was born on April 19, 1931 in LaCrosse, WI. She was the ninth of ten children of the late John and Frances (Michalski) Smikla.



Dee graduated from Viterbo College in LaCrosse and worked as a medical technician prior to her marriage to Quentin Lauer, DDS. She loved to cook, travel, read, bird watch, and listen to classical music and opera. She enjoyed trying new things, going new places, and wasn't afraid to add more salt to her food.



She is survived by her three sons: Franz, of Minneapolis, MN; Kurt (Susan), of Goffstown, NH; Quent (Sue), of Ely, MN; her grandchildren: Fritz (Molly) of Framingham, MA, and Kristen, of Portland, OR; her sister-in-law Dolores (Severson) Smikla, of LaCrosse, WI; her sister Barbara Hafner, of LaCrosse, WI; and many nieces and nephews.



Her family would especially like to thank the entire staff at Hanover Hill Health Care for their love and care.



A private memorial service will be held this summer.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.



