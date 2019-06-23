Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Barbara Haropulos, 88, of Manchester, N.H., died June 17, 2019.



Born in Manchester, N.H., Dolores was the daughter of Frank and Barbara Roberts. Raised in Manchester and other locales in Vermont and Maine, she graduated from Manchester's Central High School in 1948.



Dolores married WWII veteran John Haropulos in 1950. They relocated to Maryland, raised four children in Rockville, and were a founding family of the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Bethesda. After retirement, they moved back to Manchester.



Dolores was a loving wife and mother, who returned to work in 1970 to help put her children through college. For many years, Dolores was an executive with the National Food Brokers Association. She had strength and courage and exhibited the ingenuity, thriftiness, and wry humor of a Yankee raised during the Depression.



Dolores was predeceased by her parents, husband John, daughter Alexandra, and brother Norman (Jerry) Roberts.



Family members include daughter Laurel Bailey and husband Ron of Prescott, Ariz.; daughter and caregiver Althea Haropulos of Manchester, N.H.; son Jason Haropulos and wife Trisha of Washington, N.H.; and son-in-law Anthony Zlotkowski of Rockville, Md.



Contributions are welcomed to the USO or the Brookfield, Vt., Historical Society.



