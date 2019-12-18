MANCHESTER - Dolores Y. "Dolly" Smith, 72, of Manchester, died Dec. 15, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manchester on May 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Marchand) Mullen.
A lifelong Queen City resident, she was educated in the local school system.
Dolly worked at a number of part-time jobs in Manchester but her true calling was that of a wife and mother. She loved all animals and had a heart for those less fortunate. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Family members include her husband of 52 years, William Smith; her daughters, Dawn Berube of Manchester, and Darlene Smith-Medeiros and her husband Gregg of Westport, Mass.; her grandsons, Timothy Tremblay and Justin Berube; her great-grandsons, Zachary Tremblay and Anthony Tremblay; and her close friend Scot Lemear.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Dec. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home. Committal prayers will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 18, 2019