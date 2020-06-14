Don C. Thompson, 85, of Arlington, VA and formerly of Merrimack, NH, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health.
He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 14, 1935 to the late Onley and Marguerite (Harencane) Thompson.
He was employed by Ford Aerospace at the New Boston Tracking Station from 1961 to 1980. He was a systems engineer for M/A-COM Inc. in Chelmsford, MA from 1980 until his retirement in 1990.
Don was pre-deceased by his first wife, Sally S. (Green) Thompson in 2004, and is survived by his current wife, Anne B. (Schuurman) Thompson, four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack, NH on June 19th at 11 AM. We do ask that those in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.