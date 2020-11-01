1/
Don W. Sieker
Don W. Sieker, 85, passed away peacefully at The Courville Home, Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 27, 2020.

Born Aug. 10, 1935, in Los Angeles, Calif., he received his BA and MA degrees from San Francisco State University and his Ph.D. in English from the University of California, Davis.

He and his wife Moira (O'Keefe) Sieker moved to Manchester when Don joined the faculty of Southern New Hampshire University (then New Hampshire College) in 1980, where he taught English, humanities, and art history until retiring in 2003 as Professor of English Emeritus. Don served for many years as director of Freshman English and as Director of the Humanities Series, which brought films, artists, musicians, and writers to campus and the Manchester community. In his retirement, Don was a volunteer tutor to SNHU students and continued his interest in the visual arts as a volunteer docent at The Currier Museum of Art.

His wife, Moira Sieker, who predeceased Don in 2018, also tutored SNHU students in English and joined Don in offering the hospitality of their home on Sagamore Street for welcoming receptions for the performers of the Humanities Series.

Don is survived by his brother, Dan Sieker, of Roseburg, Ore.

Donations in Don's name can be made to the Currier Museum of Art.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
