Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Graveside service 11:00 AM Maplewood Cemetery Antrim , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Donald was born June 16, 1934 in Antrim, NH to the late Fred J and Irene R (Crampton) Dunlap, also predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth A (Sweet) Dunlap who died in 1995, his second wife Joan L (Cummings) Dunlap who died in 2017, also one Sister Doris Brown, three Brothers Paul, Carl, and Robert Dunlap.



Donald worked as a Store Manager at the First National Stores, and also worked at Wettesaw Foods as director of merchandising. From the grocery business he went to his first love Cabinet Making reproducing Dunlap Style Furniture for forty plus years and sold the furniture through-out the United States.



He was a 66 year member of the Antrim Baptist Church, and was a past Deacon of the Church, member of NH Historical Society, and History New England. His hobbies were Hunting, Fishing and Gardening.



Donald was survived by two Step Sons, Barry Laraway, and Steve Laraway, one Step Daughter, Debora Chambers, and Nieces & Nephews.



Graveside Services will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11 am in Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH, The Rev Charles V. Boucher will officiate.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



For more log on to

Donald A. Dunlap 84, of Antrim, NH died Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH.Donald was born June 16, 1934 in Antrim, NH to the late Fred J and Irene R (Crampton) Dunlap, also predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth A (Sweet) Dunlap who died in 1995, his second wife Joan L (Cummings) Dunlap who died in 2017, also one Sister Doris Brown, three Brothers Paul, Carl, and Robert Dunlap.Donald worked as a Store Manager at the First National Stores, and also worked at Wettesaw Foods as director of merchandising. From the grocery business he went to his first love Cabinet Making reproducing Dunlap Style Furniture for forty plus years and sold the furniture through-out the United States.He was a 66 year member of the Antrim Baptist Church, and was a past Deacon of the Church, member of NH Historical Society, and History New England. His hobbies were Hunting, Fishing and Gardening.Donald was survived by two Step Sons, Barry Laraway, and Steve Laraway, one Step Daughter, Debora Chambers, and Nieces & Nephews.Graveside Services will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11 am in Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH, The Rev Charles V. Boucher will officiate.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in Union Leader on July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close