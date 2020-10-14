1/1
Donald B. Lucier
1932 - 2020
Donald B. Lucier, 87, of Tilton, NH died at NH Veterans Home on Oct. 11, 2020.

He was born in Laconia on Dec. 18, 1932 the son of Valmore and Maria (Cyr) Lucier. Don was raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1951.

He entered the USAir Force in 1952 where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He briefly worked as a custodian at Laconia Library before beginning his career with the US Postal Service. He was the Tilton Postmaster when he retired with 33 years of service.

Don was an active member of St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Tilton. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly in Laconia and K of C Monsignor Sliney Council in Laconia.

He was a life member of the Laconia Elks and American Legion Post #1. Don also was a member and past local president of the NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) association and member of NAPUS (National Assn. of Postmasters of the US), for which he established a college scholarship program for children and grandchildren of its members.

Don was a friendly, welcoming man, who always had a smile and enjoyed conversation. He

was always happy to volunteer anywhere he was needed. He loved carpentry and spent many of his retirement hours completing building projects for his children, grandchildren, and nephews.

Family members include his wife of 62 years, Ruby (Gammon) Lucier of Tilton, 2 daughters, Michelle Glatz and husband Robert of Raleigh, NC, and Marcia Rogowsky and husband Robert of Nashua, and 5 grandchildren: Shannon, Brittany, and Kimberly Glatz, and Connor and Tara Rogowsky.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Katherine Lucier-Grattan, and siblings, Conrad, Fern, Richard, Rita, Arlene, Victor, and Edgar.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Don's life will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church in Franklin followed by interment with military honors at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required.

There are no visiting hours.

Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., PO Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
OCT
19
Interment
NH Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home - Franklin
143 Franklin Street
Franklin, NH 03235
(603) 934-2408
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
