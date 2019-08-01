Donald Cassidy (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hotel Concord
11 S. Main St.
Concord, NH
Obituary
CONCORD - Donald "Cass" Cassidy, 82, of Concord, passed away on July 30, 2019, in his home.

Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late George and Catherine (Gelinas) Cassidy.

He lived in Concord.

Family members include his wife, Nancy; his children, Catherine Lacroix of Bow, James Cassidy of Manchester, Joan Cassidy of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and John Cassidy of Weare; his stepchildren, Megan Hoskins of Manchester, Carrie Cruess of Bedford, MaryAnn MacNicholas of Hopkinton, and Michael Cassidy of Concord; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Doris Phaneuf; and nieces and nephews.

In addition, he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Reynolds.

.

SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Hotel Concord, 11 S. Main St., Concord.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
