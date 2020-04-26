Guest Book View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington 51 Worthen Road Lexington , MA 02421 (781)-862-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald D. Wilson, age 89, died peacefully on April 19, 2020.



Donald was born Dec. 21, 1930. He married his wife Betty Jean Hosaflook in September 1953. Last year, they celebrated 66 years of marriage.



Don had a love for family, farming and giving back to the community. He was co-owner of Wilson Farm, a 136-year-old, fifth-generation business. In addition to working at the farm until his final days, he was dedicated to improving the local and the farming community.



He was the recipient of the New England Fellowship of Agriculture Adventurers and a Director of Eastern States Expo. Don was a former president of the New England Vegetable and Berry Association. He was a winner of the Bob Young award, given by NEVBGA to an outstanding grower and contributions to agriculture. He co-founded Patriot Bank in Woburn, Mass., and sat on the boards of four other banks.



Don was deeply rooted in the town of Lexington. A lifelong resident, he served many years as a Town Meeting Member, 28 years on the Lexington Housing Authority, six of those as chair. He was a Paul Harris fellow in Rotary. The recipient of the 2002 White Tricorn Hat, the award given to Lexington's outstanding citizen annually. He could talk endlessly on the history of the town.



He loved his family and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty, son Jim and his wife Cindy of Lexington. Father to late son, Calvin. Also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer Vigliotti and husband Nick of Winchester, Mass., Kate and Emily Wilson of Watertown,Mass., Timothy and wife Mel Wilson of Dorchester, Mass., Olivia Wilson of Somerville, Mass., and Renee and husband Patrick Maloney of Washington, D.C. Along with one great-grandson, Luca Donald Vigliotti.



He was a genuinely great guy.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to



Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2020

