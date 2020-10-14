1/1
Donald David Collette
Donald David Collette of Warren, NH passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 6, 2020 after a courageous brief battle with cancer.

Don leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Christina A (Simard), a son Devin S. Lenfest of Londonderry NH, a son Joseph P. Collette and daughter Donna J. Collette of Warren NH, , a sister Valerie (Collette) Geraghty of Bedford NH, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved him.

A graveside service will be held in the Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford on Friday, Oct. 16th at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life America. https://www.donatelife.net/

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Cemetery
