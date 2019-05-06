Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Road Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Donald E. Carroll passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, with his family by his side after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Feb. 20, 1953, he was the son of Edward and Claire (Sulinsky) Carroll. He was raised in Trumbull and Stratford, Conn., and moved to New Hampshire in 1993 with his family.



He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in civil engineering.



He was employed most of his life as an executive in the natural gas energy industry. In his retirement, he worked at Nashua Crossings helping with senior transportation in assisted living, which he enjoyed.



Donny loved traveling and sports, and was an avid golfer. Most of all he loved his family, both immediate and extended. He spoke incredibly highly of his children and their accomplishments. He was a wonderful husband and father, who will be missed forever, and never forgotten.



He was predeceased by his father Edward Carroll, and brother-in-law, Bob Fingon.



Family members include his beloved wife of 36 years, Rita (Harrington) Carroll of Bedford; his sons, Sean Carroll of Sacramento, Calif., and David Carroll of Norwalk, Conn.; his daughter, Colleen Carroll of Goffstown; his sister, Joan Fingon-Trivich; and nieces and nephews.







SERVICES: A visitation is planned for Wednesday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, located at 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. A committal service will follow at Bedford Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Red Cross,



To view an online tribute, to send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net



