Donald E. DeCamp, 92, of Bedford, died June 29, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Claremont on February 4, 1927 to James and Rena (Duprey) DeCamp. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire. He lived most of his life in the Manchester area and, in retirement, had wintered in New Port Richey, FL for 20 years.
During World War II he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Donald worked for many years as a civil engineer for the State of New Hampshire and was a member of the NH Society of Civil Engineers. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Patricia T. (Desrosiers) DeCamp in 2013.
The family includes two daughters, Cynthia Mitchell and her husband, Robert and Sandra DeCamp and her husband, Benjamin Battistelli, all of Manchester; three grandchildren, Shannon M. Mitchell, Elizabeth Battistelli and her husband, Daniel Fisher and Ben Battistelli and his wife, Ewa; and three great grandchildren.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A committal service will take place at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on July 2, 2019