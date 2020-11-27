1/
Dr. Donald E. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Donald E. Johnson, 83, of Peterborough, NH, died on November 23, 2020. He was a well-known and respected area dentist for over four decades.

Born in Nashua, NH, Dr. Johnson attended Sanborn Seminary and went on to graduate from Tufts University in 1959, receiving his Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts in 1963. In addition to running a successful dental practice, Dr. Johnson was active in the NH dental community, occupying leadership roles in the NH, New England and Monadnock Region Dental Societies. He also lent his expertise to the State of New Hampshire as a long-serving member of the New Hampshire Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Coordinating Board. Don and his wife Lois also traveled to Honduras to provide dental care to underserved communities there.

Active in his community, Don volunteered his time and expertise to numerous civic organizations. More than volunteer, he became fully devoted to whatever cause he served, especially those involving his children. He became a local Boy Scoutmaster, and also served for many years on the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America - Daniel Webster Council. When his children were school-aged, he served on the Contoocook Valley School Board and the Cheshire County YMCA Board of Directors, where he was an influential voice for the Camp Takodah Summer Camp his children attended for years. When their three kids, Scott, Lori, and Wendy, went to college and competed on the University of New Hampshire Crew team, Don and Lois became active and generous devotees of the team, and grew to be a beloved and welcome presence for many of the rowers.

In addition to his professional and community activities, Don was a talented and well-regarded photographic artist who studied at the NH Institute of Art. As was his way, it was not enough to be a student - he also served on the development committee of the Institute Board. He eventually applied his artistic abilities to the craft of woodworking, which became a passion throughout his later life.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois (Wentworth) Johnson, who was his beloved partner, friend, and inseparable companion in all things. Together, they formed a dedicated and supportive presence to those they loved. He is also survived by his children Scott Johnson of Portsmouth NH, Lori (Johnson) Ashooh and her husband Rich of Bedford NH, Wendy Johnson of Maine, and 7 cherished grandchildren, to whom he and Lois were a constant and loving presence. He is also survived by his brother Dick Johnson of Harrisonburg VA, his sister Sandy (Johnson) Dod of Merrimack, NH, and was predeceased by his sister Natalie (Johnson) Vincent.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Peterborough Fire and Rescue Association or the Boy Scouts of America - Daniel Webster Council.

To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 25, 2020
Don taught me so much as I worked beside him for 31/2 years as a dental assistant. Not only did he share his expertise as he taught me, he helped me understand a higher level of customer service, self discovery and excellent dentistry. He was a wonderful mentor. My condolences to his family.
Karen Tozier Putnam
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved