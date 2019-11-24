Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker-Gagne Funeral Home 85 Mill Street Wolfeboro , NH 03894 (603)-569-1339 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD F. SCHLEGEL



"A Lifetime in Aerospace"



Don Schlegel passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, during a short hospitalization, surrounded by his children and best friend.



Don was born Aug. 3, 1932, and grew up in Pennsylvania, the son of George J. and Olive (Lewis) Schlegel. He graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering (class of 1954). Later he earned a master's degree in Management from the Polytechnic University of New York and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School in Cambridge, Mass.



Don served as a USAF pilot and was the flight test team leader for development of the F-105D fighter-bomber at Republic Aviation Corporation on Long Island, N.Y. He then joined Grumman Aerospace Corporation in management of the Apollo Lunar Module project through six lunar landings. He was later named manager of the Space Shuttle Orbiter project. He received numerous awards from NASA in recognition of his contribution to the success of both projects. Don was appointed President of the Aerostructures Division of Grumman with domestic and international customers for aerospace products in Asia, Europe and South America. He completed his 30-year career with the company as President of the Long Life Vehicle Division in Williamsport, Pa., producing delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service, still in use across the country.



Don was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet (Saunders) Schlegel, in February 2014. He leaves two sons, Robert Schlegel and his wife Nancy Jolliffe of Beaufort, S.C., and David Schlegel of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and daughter Kathryn Schlegel and husband Jim Querry of Philadelphia, Pa., along with many special friends in Wolfeboro, N.H., and Williamsport, Pa.



SERVICES: No services are planned. A gathering of friends to celebrate Don's life will be arranged at a later date.



The family requests that anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory contribute to Lakes Region Humane Society (Ossipee, http//lrhs.net) or Lakes Region Conservation Trust (Center Harbor,



The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Please share your condolences, messages, and stories and sign an online guest book at

