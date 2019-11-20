Donald G. LaChance (1930 - 2019)
  • "May fond memories endure you all,in the passing of your..."
    - Hank and Donn Beaudet
  • "Paula, I am so sorry for you loss. My thoughts and prayers..."
    - Debra Perron
  • "To all of you.. So sorry for your loss! What a blessed Man..."
    - Joanne Joanne Clement-Chicoine-Houle
  • "He certainly will be missed! My condolences to his girls...."
  • "Dear Paula, May His love and the love of your family..."
    - Susan Davis
MANCHESTER - Donald G. LaChance, 89, of Manchester, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.

Born in Manchester on Oct. 1, 1930, he was the son of the late Philip and Maryellen (O'Keefe) LaChance. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.

During the Korean War., he served as a corporal in the U.S. Army.

Before retiring, Mr. LaChance was a business owner.

His hobbies and interests included reading, ballroom dancing, skiing, drinking scotch, love of the New York Yankees and his girls.

Family members include his daughters, Susan Nicole, April LaChance, Paula Segal, Holly LaChance, and Donna Voisine; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Pearl (Gionet) LaChance.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. from Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Manchester.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
