CONCORD - Donald R. "Don" Goddard, 87, of Concord, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home.



Born in Nashua on Oct. 21, 1932, he was the son of Richard Goddard and Vera Dudley.



He moved to Manchester and attended Manchester schools before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17. He graduated from boot camp in Parris Island, S.C. Don then guarded President Harry S. Truman's Little White House in Key West, Fla., in the summer of 1950 before being deployed to Korea. He had to stay in Japan until he was 18 years old at which time he was able to rejoin his regiment fighting in the Korean War.



When Don left the service, he returned to New Hampshire and earned his degree in electronics. He moved to Exeter and worked for Downers Appliance and ultimately became the owner. Don later decided to go into the insurance business as a salesman for John Hancock Insurance Co. before retiring after more than 25 years. He also worked for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission before his retirement to Florida.



Don was married to Annette Goddard for 41 years. After their retirement, they spent more than 20 years in Florida where they developed an additional circle of friends through golf. He loved spending time with family and friends, while entertaining Don always made sure that everyone's glass was always full. In his spare time you could find him doing some kind of work with his hands such as building and remodeling his homes or tinkering with electronics.



Everyone enjoyed his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Don had a smile that made you wonder what he was thinking like he was telling himself a joke, cracking himself up. He left us with great memories, showed us what it meant to have a strong work ethic as well as how to enjoy life.



He was a member of the exclusive fraternity of honor known as "The Chosin Few" who fought at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. In addition, he was a long-standing member of the Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion.



Family members include his wife, Annette Goddard; his daughters, Gail Goddard Litten Tharrington, Donna Larsen, Debra Goddard and Christina Demers; his sons, Douglas Goddard, Dennis Goddard and Jeffery Locke; his sisters, Carol McAllister and Patty Newell; his half-sisters, Lillian Miller, Susan Goddard and Joanne Merrill; his half-brothers, Richard Goddard, Howard Goddard and John Dudley; and his best friend in his later years, his dog Bailey.



Semper Fi, Dad.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.



A memorial service with full military honors is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery chapel in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home Fund, 139 Winter St., Tilton, N.H. 03276.





