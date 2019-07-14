Donald Howard Ellis passed away July 6, 2019, surrounded by immediate family.
Born October 8, 1942, in Queens, N.Y. A graduate of C.W. Post college, Long Island, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from March 1966 to January 1968 in Vietnam.
Don joined several college friends to enter into the restaurant business in Concord, N.H. Two very successful restaurants resulted from this venture, The Red Blazer and The Cat N' Fiddle.
In 1979 the decision was made to head to warmer temperatures in Arizona. Don's father and mother and siblings were all there which made the transition easy. After a brief search for a property in Arizona, one was found in Mesa. The Landmark Restaurant was established January 1, 1981 and became a very popular spot for locals and visitors alike. Don's family all pitched in to make this business a success. The Landmark was sold in 2015 after 34 years of business.
He is survived by his wife Candace (Candy), daughter, Lauren Soto and son, Darren, as well as daughter-in-law, Nicole and four grandchildren, Kelsey, Hannah, Connor and Ocean. He is survived by brothers, Robert (Susan), Daniel (Patricia), Charles (Diana) and sister, Cynthia (Cliff).
SERVICES: No funeral or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, you might make a contribution to in his name.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019