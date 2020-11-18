1/
Donald J. Enman
1921 - 2020
Donald Enman, 99 years old, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Milan at the Enman Farm surrounded by his family. He was born in Milan on January 31st, 1921, the son of Daniel and Ellen MacDougal Enman. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1937, and for many years operated and owned the Enman Farm, and was employed in the Brown Company Woods and Security Departments from 1966-1986.

Over the years Don belonged to numerous worthwhile organizations locally and nationally. Throughout his life he enjoyed nature, history, reading, writing, gardening, keeping up with current events and was a lover of God and Country.

His family includes daughter Cynthia Northridge and husband Steve of Terrace, British Columbia, Canada, son Steve Enman and wife Melinda, daughter Natalie Caron and husband Armand of Milan, son Keith Enman of Berlin, stepson Jerry Caron and wife Joanne of Milan, 10 grandsons, 2 step-grand daughters, and 12 great grandchildren and one great grandson on the way.

Don was predeceased by his first wife Erma Hawkins Enman, his second wife, Olivia Caron Enman, daughter Donna Enman Campbell, and 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

A "Walk Through Visitation" will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020, from 5:00-7:00pm at Bryant's Funeral Home in Berlin. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Saint Vincent DePaul Nursing and Rehab Center's Activity Fund in Berlin. www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH 03570
(603) 752-1344
