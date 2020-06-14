Donald J. Ryan
1936 - 2020
Donald Ryan, 83, of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Townsend, MA, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020 at the Community Hospice House after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's.

Donald was born in Boston, MA on October 10th, 1936 to the late Josephine (Paquette) and Edward Ryan, Sr. He grew up in Revere, MA, attended Revere High School and joined the US Army National Guard. A long-time member of the Tewksbury MA Police Department, Donald served the community for over 20 years.

Donald is survived by his lovely wife Edith Ryan; son's Kevin and Steve; daughters-in-law Courtney and Patty; seven grandchildren Lindsey, Kelly, Patrick, Casey, Sean, Molly, Shelby; one great-grandson Brady; three siblings, Edward Jr and Kenneth Ryan, and Kathleen Amore, along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, June 16th from 5 - 7 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Due to state regulations, the facility is limited to 50 people in the building at once and masks are required before entering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 AM. The church also requires masks to be worn inside during the funeral mass. Burial with military honors will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, across the street from the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Donald's memory to Home, Health & Hospice, C/O Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Edie. So sorry for your loss of your husband, Don. You were a devoted wife and he was blessed to have your love.
Mary Pelrine
Friend
June 13, 2020
Edie and family. Deepest sympathy. I will always remember Donnies smile it lit up the room.
Doris Romano
Family
June 12, 2020
Mr.Ryan, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Friend
June 12, 2020
Hey Kevin, sorry about your father's passing but he left a good man to follow in his footsteps.
Tim McKaig
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Your fathers stories, his values, and his love of family all live on in you... what a wonderful legacy. Sorry for your loss.
Theresa Malloy
June 12, 2020
Grampy and Molly
Courtney Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Grampy and Grammy with Granddaughter Shelbys First Holy Communion
Kevin Ryan
Son
June 11, 2020
Lindsey
Family
June 11, 2020
Happy Birthday Grampy Ryan
Kevin Ryan
Son
June 11, 2020
Grampy and Grammy at Patricks Brewster Academy Senior Day lacrosse game
Kevin Ryan
Son
June 11, 2020
Grampy with his great grandson Brady
Kevin Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Grampy with Patrick
Kevin Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Grampy with his granddaughter Lindsey
Kevin Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Grampys Birthday
Kevin Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Grampy, Grammy with Lindsey, Molly, Shelby and Brady
Kevin Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Grampy Ryan with Macy
Kevin Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
Uncle Don was treasured. He will be missed! Our deepest condolences.
Mike & Deena Ryan
Family
June 11, 2020
A sweet, kind and gentle man. Rest In Peace.
Marie Desmond
Family
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
