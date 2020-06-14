Donald Ryan, 83, of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Townsend, MA, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020 at the Community Hospice House after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's.
Donald was born in Boston, MA on October 10th, 1936 to the late Josephine (Paquette) and Edward Ryan, Sr. He grew up in Revere, MA, attended Revere High School and joined the US Army National Guard. A long-time member of the Tewksbury MA Police Department, Donald served the community for over 20 years.
Donald is survived by his lovely wife Edith Ryan; son's Kevin and Steve; daughters-in-law Courtney and Patty; seven grandchildren Lindsey, Kelly, Patrick, Casey, Sean, Molly, Shelby; one great-grandson Brady; three siblings, Edward Jr and Kenneth Ryan, and Kathleen Amore, along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, June 16th from 5 - 7 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Due to state regulations, the facility is limited to 50 people in the building at once and masks are required before entering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 AM. The church also requires masks to be worn inside during the funeral mass. Burial with military honors will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, across the street from the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Donald's memory to Home, Health & Hospice, C/O Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Donald was born in Boston, MA on October 10th, 1936 to the late Josephine (Paquette) and Edward Ryan, Sr. He grew up in Revere, MA, attended Revere High School and joined the US Army National Guard. A long-time member of the Tewksbury MA Police Department, Donald served the community for over 20 years.
Donald is survived by his lovely wife Edith Ryan; son's Kevin and Steve; daughters-in-law Courtney and Patty; seven grandchildren Lindsey, Kelly, Patrick, Casey, Sean, Molly, Shelby; one great-grandson Brady; three siblings, Edward Jr and Kenneth Ryan, and Kathleen Amore, along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, June 16th from 5 - 7 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Due to state regulations, the facility is limited to 50 people in the building at once and masks are required before entering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 AM. The church also requires masks to be worn inside during the funeral mass. Burial with military honors will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, across the street from the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Donald's memory to Home, Health & Hospice, C/O Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.