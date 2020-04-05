Donald Kenneth Lindbloom, 84, of Jensen Beach, Fla., passed away on March 25, 2020, at his home after a short illness.
Born in Lowell, Mass., Don received his BA from Lowell Tech. Don had served in the Navy and traveled two-thirds of the world. Don lived many years in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Don was a CFO of many corporations and Owner/Operator of DEKR Construction Company for 20 years.
Don's first love, besides his family, was his 51 years boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. Don and Nancy spent 25 years vacationing or living in the Caribbean.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years together, Nancy Lindbloom; Don's children, Paula Asselin and her husband, Randy, of Belmont, N.H., Eric Lindbloom, and Kurt Lindbloom and his wife, Heidi, of Nashua, N.H.; Don's brother, Robert Lindbloom and his wife, Evelyn, of San Diego, Calif.; and five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, seven nieces, and four nephews. His sister Barbara Griffin predeceased Don.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, in Stuart Fla.
Don will be interned at a later date at Bayside Cemetery in Gilford, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please give to .
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020