MANCHESTER - Donald "Pete" Letendre, of Manchester, passed on April 22, 2019, in his home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Pete was born on April 27, 1943, the only child of Joseph and Jeanne (Toutain) Letendre.
In 2014, Pete retired from Shaw's Supermarkets, having spent his career in the produce business.
Starting at a young age, Pete's lifelong passion was horse racing.
In addition, he loved to travel, having been to at least 43 countries, 32 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces with his husband Stephen.
Pete will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Family members include his loving husband of 49 years, Stephen Fleming; his niece, Danielle Fleming and her parents Bryan and Jeanne; cousins; and his dear friends Cecile Durand of Sorel, Quebec, Canada; John and Lucie Hayes; Richard Moquin; and the Wessling-Clark family.
.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
To view Pete's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 25, 2019