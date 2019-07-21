Guest Book View Sign Service Information Concord Funeral Home Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP Concord , MA 01742 (978)-369-3388 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church 147 Concord Rd. Lincoln , MA Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church 147 Concord Rd. Lincoln , MA Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Otis Hawes, 89, of Waterville Valley, New Hampshire formerly of Lincoln, Massachusetts, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Lillian Blanche Hawes.Don was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on July 30,1929 the son of Otis Lawrence Hawes and Anna McKay Hawes.Don graduated from the University of Maine, Orono in 1951 where he received a BS in Civil Engineering.Don served his country honorably in the Korean War . He earned the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars.Don was the owner and President of Hawes Electric Construction, Inc. in Watertown, MA. He was a long term member of the National Electrical Contractors Association, and was a past president of the Boston Chapter. He later became a distinguished Fellow in The NECA Academy of Electrical Contracting. He served the Watertown Savings Bank as a corporator and trustee for over 40 years. He was also a long time member and a past president of the Watertown Rotary Club Don had a love for sports, travel and the outdoors. He was an Honorary Member of the Concord Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf, tennis and paddle.An avid downhill skier, Don remained active in the sport until the age of 84. He met his wife Blanche on the slopes and they were married in 1958. They introduced their children to the sport at an early age marking the beginning of 60 years of family skiing. Don retired to the white Mountains of New Hampshire where he enjoyed skiing with his children and grandchildren.Don was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lillian Blanche Hawes, sister Janet Hawes Street and daughter in law Maral Hawes. He is survived by his son, Donald McKay Hawes of Concord, MA and Lauren Hawes Kondon and her husband Nicholas Kondon of Lincoln, MA, as well as his grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley, Stephen, Luke, Anna, and his sister Jean Hawes Anderson.Don led by example. He was known for his wise words, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts as the man telling us all to "always do our best".Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Don for visiting hours on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5-8pm at St. Anne's In The Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Rd., Lincoln, MA. His funeral service will be celebrated at the church on Friday, July 26 at 11:00am. Family burial with U.S. Army Military Honors will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MAIn lieu of ï¬‚owers donations may be made in the memory of Donald O. Hawes to Emerson Hospital Foundation, Dementia Friendly Program, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742Arrangements are under the care of Concord Funeral Home, Concord, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com Published in Union Leader on July 21, 2019

