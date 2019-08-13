WEARE - Donald P. Charest, 87, died Aug. 10, 2019, with his family by his side after a brief illness.
Born in Berlin on Sept.25, 1931, he was the son of Arthur and Adele (Arsenault) Charest.
He served his country in the U.S. Army.
Before retiring, he was a paper mill foreman for James River Corp., formerly known as the Brown Company.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Oswell) Charest, on March 29, 2016.
Family members include his son, Craig Charest of Burlington, Vt.; and his daughter, Kathy Page of Weare.
.
SERVICES: A committal service with military honors is planned for Thursday, Aug. 15, at noon in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019