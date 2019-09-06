Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Donahue, 80, of Bedford, NH, a kind soul of faith and conscience, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 4, 2019.



Born in Lowell, MA on April 20,1939, Don was the son of Charles H. and Victorine M. (Clowrey) Donahue. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School in Lowell and Lowell High School. He earned a BS degree in Accounting from Merrimack College and an MBA from Rivier College.



Family and faith were at the center of Don's life. On October 6, 1962, he married his best friend and beloved wife of 57 years, J. Francene Donahue (nee Kealy). They raised three daughters, Erin, Dara, and Leah at their home in Andover, MA. He is survived by his wife; his daughters and sons-in-law, Erin Donovan and husband Daniel of Andover, MA, Dara Hogan and husband Matthew of Andover, MA, and Leah Coffey and husband James of Arlington, VA; his grandchildren, Brigid, Catherine, and Liam Donovan, Margaret and James Coffey, and Kevin and Kealy Hogan; his sister, Mary Donahue Beauchesne of Dracut, MA; brothers, Charles Donahue and wife Jacqueline of Pelham, NH, and John Donahue of Lowell, MA; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Megan Donahue, his sister, Frances Donahue Brennan and his brother, Daniel Donahue.



Don also had an incredible work ethic. As a young man he delivered the Lowell Sun and was rewarded with the coveted "beach route". Don was an accountant by trade and finished his distinguished career as the CFO at Screenprint Dow Industries in Wilmington, MA. In retirement he stayed active with his involvement with SCORE mentoring young entrepreneurs, parish activities and the Finance Council at St. Elizabeth Seton, and as a part time instructor at Middlesex Community College, Hesser College and the New Hampshire Institute of Technology.



Don enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and spending time with their many friends in New England as well as at their second home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Wherever his location, Sunday afternoons often found him relaxing with his favorite Manhattan in hand. He enjoyed following national politics, history and celebrating his Irish heritage. He was an avid walker and enjoyed this time catching up with his many friends. But above all, his family gave him his greatest joy.



The family would like to thank the many caregivers on Don's medical team and the hospice staff who were so kind to him. They would also like to thank the many family and friends who offered unending support and love during his illness.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 am in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. There are no public calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Elizabeth Seton Church or Catholic Charities of NH.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







Donald R. Donahue, 80, of Bedford, NH, a kind soul of faith and conscience, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 4, 2019.Born in Lowell, MA on April 20,1939, Don was the son of Charles H. and Victorine M. (Clowrey) Donahue. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School in Lowell and Lowell High School. He earned a BS degree in Accounting from Merrimack College and an MBA from Rivier College.Family and faith were at the center of Don's life. On October 6, 1962, he married his best friend and beloved wife of 57 years, J. Francene Donahue (nee Kealy). They raised three daughters, Erin, Dara, and Leah at their home in Andover, MA. He is survived by his wife; his daughters and sons-in-law, Erin Donovan and husband Daniel of Andover, MA, Dara Hogan and husband Matthew of Andover, MA, and Leah Coffey and husband James of Arlington, VA; his grandchildren, Brigid, Catherine, and Liam Donovan, Margaret and James Coffey, and Kevin and Kealy Hogan; his sister, Mary Donahue Beauchesne of Dracut, MA; brothers, Charles Donahue and wife Jacqueline of Pelham, NH, and John Donahue of Lowell, MA; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Megan Donahue, his sister, Frances Donahue Brennan and his brother, Daniel Donahue.Don also had an incredible work ethic. As a young man he delivered the Lowell Sun and was rewarded with the coveted "beach route". Don was an accountant by trade and finished his distinguished career as the CFO at Screenprint Dow Industries in Wilmington, MA. In retirement he stayed active with his involvement with SCORE mentoring young entrepreneurs, parish activities and the Finance Council at St. Elizabeth Seton, and as a part time instructor at Middlesex Community College, Hesser College and the New Hampshire Institute of Technology.Don enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and spending time with their many friends in New England as well as at their second home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Wherever his location, Sunday afternoons often found him relaxing with his favorite Manhattan in hand. He enjoyed following national politics, history and celebrating his Irish heritage. He was an avid walker and enjoyed this time catching up with his many friends. But above all, his family gave him his greatest joy.The family would like to thank the many caregivers on Don's medical team and the hospice staff who were so kind to him. They would also like to thank the many family and friends who offered unending support and love during his illness.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 am in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. There are no public calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Elizabeth Seton Church or Catholic Charities of NH.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close