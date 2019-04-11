Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Duston Sr.. View Sign

GILSUM - Donald R. Duston Sr., 89, a resident of Gilsum, passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by the love and support of his family.



Born Jan. 19, 1930, in Danville, he was the son of Oscar and Blanche (Bonah) Duston.



He was a 1949 graduate of Sanborn Seminary High School in Kingston



Don went on to proudly serve our nation as a member of the U.S. Navy.



He was a longtime member of Post 4, The American Legion, Keene. He was also a 3rd degree member of the Keene Council of the Knights of Columbus, 819. In addition, Don was a member of the Society of Mechanical Engineers. For many years he worked with the youth in his community as a Cub Scout leader. For many years, he worked for MPB Corporation as an engineer and machinist.



On May 23, 1953, he married the love of his life, Rita Marie Chagnon, and the two began a life-time of cherished memories and unforgettable moments. They were members of the Parish of the Holy Spirit and communicants at St. Bernard Church in Keene.



Above all, Don loved his family and enjoyed having an opportunity to share with them. He also enjoyed being out in nature: camping, hunting, fishing and working in his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed traveling - Mexico and Canada were two of his favorite places to visit.



Family members include his wife, Rita Duston of Gilsum; his daughter, Dr. Nina M. Duston of Magnolia, Mass.; his sons, Donald R. Duston Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Greer, S.C., Michael S. Duston and his wife Theresa of Enfield, Conn., Jack A. Duston of Woburn, Mass., the Rev. Thomas L. Duston of Rochester, and Adam K. Duston and his wife Jeannette of Merrimack; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Erica, Gregory, Timothy, Conor and Kelly; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Cora; brothers, Norman Duston and his wife Judy, Gerald Duston and his wife Anne and Richard Duston and his loving companion, Roslyn; sisters, Joyce Poole and Shirley Maeder; sister-in-law, Evelyn Duston; nieces, nephews and extended family members.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Angel Duston; his brothers, Robert, Ernest and Albert; sister, Dorothy Taylor and her husband Leonidas; brothers-in-law, Richard Poole, Donald Maeder, Leon Chagnon and Richard Chagnon; and sisters-in-law: Mary Duston and Evelyn Duston.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. from St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St. Keene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Route 12, Keene.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o the Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene, N.H. 03431 or St. Joseph Regional School, 92 Wilson St., Keene, N.H. 03431.



Foley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





