Donald R. Falkowski

Obituary
NEW BOSTON - Donald R. Falkowski, 73, died April 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, UMass Amherst and Suffolk University.

He resided in New Boston.

Family members include his wife; a son; a daughter; a grandson; a brother; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery in Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, Mass. 01201.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019
