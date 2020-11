Donald R. Gonzalez, 67, of Pittsfield, passed away suddenly after an illness on Thursday,Oct. 22.He was born on Nov. 19, 1952, in Chicago to the late Ethel (Pendleton) Tucker of Manchester and Raul Gonzalez.Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His bravery earned him a Purple Heart.To leave an online tribute, please visit ForeverMissed.com