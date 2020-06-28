Donald "Loggy" R. Lagerquist, 87, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed peacefully at his home, on June 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Donald was born on May 25th, 1933, the youngest of three children to the late Roger and Grace (Danielson) Lagerquist.
Loggy will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his wife of sixty-three years, Elizabeth "Betty" (McNamara); their four children, daughter, Judi (Jeff) Lavin of Franconia; sons, Michael of Manchester, Timothy (Lisa) of Juneau, Alaska, and Stephen (Dallas) of Bedford. He is known as "Pa" to his six grandchildren, Jamie Lavin Buzzard, Jordann Lavin Charters, Joshua, Kyle, Samuel, Zachary; and two great-granddaughters, Clay Buzzard and Cameran Charters. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Bieniek; as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger "Sonny" Lagerquist.
Don worked for over thirty years for WoodMasters Inc. and retired as President in 1996. A sixty year member and past commodore of the Hampton River Boat Club, Loggy's real passion was the outdoor pursuits of skiing the slopes of Cannon Mountain, boating the shores of Hampton and beyond, and hunting in the great North Woods.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The New England Ski Museum of Franconia, NH, 135 Tramway Drive, Franconia, NH 03580.
Services: Following strict social distancing guidelines, a calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH.
A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 AM in the church.
Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
Loggy will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his wife of sixty-three years, Elizabeth "Betty" (McNamara); their four children, daughter, Judi (Jeff) Lavin of Franconia; sons, Michael of Manchester, Timothy (Lisa) of Juneau, Alaska, and Stephen (Dallas) of Bedford. He is known as "Pa" to his six grandchildren, Jamie Lavin Buzzard, Jordann Lavin Charters, Joshua, Kyle, Samuel, Zachary; and two great-granddaughters, Clay Buzzard and Cameran Charters. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Bieniek; as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger "Sonny" Lagerquist.
Don worked for over thirty years for WoodMasters Inc. and retired as President in 1996. A sixty year member and past commodore of the Hampton River Boat Club, Loggy's real passion was the outdoor pursuits of skiing the slopes of Cannon Mountain, boating the shores of Hampton and beyond, and hunting in the great North Woods.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The New England Ski Museum of Franconia, NH, 135 Tramway Drive, Franconia, NH 03580.
Services: Following strict social distancing guidelines, a calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH.
A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 AM in the church.
Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.