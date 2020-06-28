Donald R. "Loggy" Lagerquist
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Loggy" R. Lagerquist, 87, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed peacefully at his home, on June 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Donald was born on May 25th, 1933, the youngest of three children to the late Roger and Grace (Danielson) Lagerquist.

Loggy will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his wife of sixty-three years, Elizabeth "Betty" (McNamara); their four children, daughter, Judi (Jeff) Lavin of Franconia; sons, Michael of Manchester, Timothy (Lisa) of Juneau, Alaska, and Stephen (Dallas) of Bedford. He is known as "Pa" to his six grandchildren, Jamie Lavin Buzzard, Jordann Lavin Charters, Joshua, Kyle, Samuel, Zachary; and two great-granddaughters, Clay Buzzard and Cameran Charters. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Bieniek; as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger "Sonny" Lagerquist.

Don worked for over thirty years for WoodMasters Inc. and retired as President in 1996. A sixty year member and past commodore of the Hampton River Boat Club, Loggy's real passion was the outdoor pursuits of skiing the slopes of Cannon Mountain, boating the shores of Hampton and beyond, and hunting in the great North Woods.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The New England Ski Museum of Franconia, NH, 135 Tramway Drive, Franconia, NH 03580.

Services: Following strict social distancing guidelines, a calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH.

A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 AM in the church.

Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Raphael Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 27, 2020
Auntie Betty and Family, My deepest condolences for your loss. I had some great days at cannon With Loggy, Always a lot of laughs. May he Rest In Peace and may our Memories of him last forever
Jeffrey McNamara
June 27, 2020
Our Friend - We will always remember you - Good times with the fishing tournaments calling you on the Radio - "SIXPACK" to get an update as we fished in the Merrimack trolling for Bluesfish. We will miss you. Love Dave and Joann Dennett
Joann Dennett
Friend
June 27, 2020
One of the nicest persons that I have known all my life. Smooth cruising and tight lines "loggy".
William Rees
Friend
June 27, 2020
We have been good friends with Donald and Betty for many years. Donald officiated at our daughter, Jennifers, wedding. She had deep affection for her Uncle Donald. He is going to be greatly missed by our family, with love , Nancy, Frank, and Jenn.
Nancy DeCoste
Friend
June 26, 2020
My favorite uncle and godfather - you have always been there for us. You drove my mom to the hospital the night she had her heart attack and you always looked out after my father after she died. Your laughter, humor, and great wit will be greatly missed. Love you
Susan Healy
Family
June 26, 2020
He always made me laugh!!
Carol Laszewski
Family
June 26, 2020
Forever in our Hearts....May you have calm seas and plentiful fish on your eternal fishing journey. Love you Dad.
Judi Lavin
Family
June 26, 2020
The bestest brother-in-law who took me everywhere with Betty Ann and him since I was a kid, except your honeymoon. But I got over it! Stay in Peace. Love, K&J
Kathy (and Jerry) Albert
Family
June 26, 2020
I miss you already, Happy trails...
Tim Lagerquist
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved