Donald R. Tanguay, 84, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Manchester on October 2, 1935, the son of Ernest A. and Aurore (Gagnon) Tanguay.
In February 1961, he was sworn into the Manchester Police Department. He enlisted with the New Hampshire National Guard in 1959, eventually attaining the rank of Sergeant. In October of 1961, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, where he was wire chief for his platoon for a year. Upon his return to Manchester, he was assigned to the three wheel motorcycle detail and moved up to solo motorcycle detail. In 1966, he was assigned to cruiser duty, and in 1968, he was assigned to school patrol juvenile division, where he gave lectures to school children on patrol safety before a training rank of sergeant.
Donald dedicated 20 years to the Manchester Police Department before retiring in 1981. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Police Relief Association in Manchester. In 1975, he attended the FBI Academy at Quantico, VA, where he was the first officer who received SWAT training and became team leader. He became leader of Manchester PD's first Color Guard.
He was a graduate of Northeastern University, receiving a degree in Forensic Science, and also Saint Anselm College, receiving a degree in Criminal Justice.
Upon his retirement, Donald enjoyed spending time in Hampton Beach, where he owned a condo. He was also an avid runner and participated in various road races. One of his most accomplished races was a 26.2K held in Dublin, Ireland when he was 62 years old. He also enjoyed spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. Donald was known for his sense of humor and was always making jokes to keep his family smiling and laughing.
He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Aurore; four brothers, Roger, Ernie, Russel, and Dick; and one sister, Susan.
He is survived by his sons, Donald Jr. of Bedford, Mark Tanguay and his wife Lisa of Bedford, Jeffery Tanguay of Londonderry; his daughter, Caroline "Carrie" and her husband, James Currier of Goffstown; grandchildren, James Currier Jr and his wife Tricia of Manchester, Candice Pendagast (Currier) and her husband Chris of Maine, Travis Tanguay and Curtis Tanguay of Bedford, Lauren Schmidt (Tanguay) and her husband Drago of Goffstown, Kendra Morin of Bedford, and Trevor Tanguay of Londonderry; great-grandchildren, James Anderson, Blake Anderson, Janelle Currier, Kolben Tanguay, Raelyn Tanguay, Tyler Tanguay, Curtis Tanguay Jr, Nolan Fraser, Cameron Pendagast, Clark Pendagast, Souja Schmidt, and Sophia Currier; as well as siblings Normand Tanguay, Jerry Tanguay, Lorraine Bellmore, Vivian Blondeau and Simone Simard. He was married to Jacqueline Tanguay for 56 years.
The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at Hanover Hill Health Care Center for taking such remarkable care of Donald.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9:15 to 10:45 am in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel at 11 am. Committal services with military honors will follow in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veteran's Association or to the American Cancer Society
