Donald Raymond Gagne, 83, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. He was born in Manchester on August 11, 1936, he was a son of the late Albert and Blanche (Dionne) Gagne. He shared 52 years of marriage with his wife, Lynn (Gage) Gagne who passed away in 2013.
Donald was a lifelong Manchester resident and a graduate of Central High School. He proudly served four years in the United States Navy in the communications field. Upon return to civilian life, he worked for many years as a meat cutter and was a member of the Meat Cutter's Union. He later worked for the Manchester Housing Authority until his retirement. Donald was a past president of the Rimmon Club. Donald was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed spending time outdoors, which included the beach and most of all, loved fishing.
Donald is survived by his children, David Gagne and his wife Kimberly of Candia, NH, Daniel Gagne and his significant other Joann Sayer of Manchester, NH; and his daughter, Karen Demers of Stanley, NC; his sister, Louise Allard and her husband Paul of Goffstown, NH; as well as seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was pre-deceased by his siblings, Maurice and Paul Gagne and Priscilla Plourde.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donald will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Donald's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.