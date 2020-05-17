Quel bel hommage touchant! Toujours le sourire et très actif! Toutes mes pensées sont avec tante Jeannine et la famille. Je vous envoie tout le réconfort possible! Je vous embrasse bien fort!
Sylvie Blais
Donald Roger Rousseau, age 90, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Don, born to Nestor and Rachel (Prince) Rousseau, went to school at Ste. Marie in Manchester. Donald had one younger sister, Pauline, who predeceased him in 2015. In September of 1952, Don married Jaqueline Hamel who pre-deceased him in 1996. In 2003, Don married Jeannine Rousseau.
Don worked at Concord Litho, and NH Superior Court as a Bailiff. Anyone that knew Don, knew of his great laugh and smile, and of his many accomplishments and activities: Don was a 4 sport athlete in high school and at one time scouted by the NY Yankees. Don loved to fish, hunt, go camping, and the company of his dogs: Beau, Rusty and Buddy.
Don is survived by his wife, Jeannine Rousseau; son-in laws, Eric (and Rozanne Sylvain, and grandsons) and Steve Sylvain (and Meghan McGee). He is also survived by Jackie's family: George & Rachel Hamel, Connie Smith (and deceased: Bob Smith), Yvette (and deceased: Bob Hicks), and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: No formal services will be held at this time. Committal Services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be announced in the coming months. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Donald's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.