Donald Rousseau
1930 - 2020
Donald Roger Rousseau, age 90, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Don, born to Nestor and Rachel (Prince) Rousseau, went to school at Ste. Marie in Manchester. Donald had one younger sister, Pauline, who predeceased him in 2015. In September of 1952, Don married Jaqueline Hamel who pre-deceased him in 1996. In 2003, Don married Jeannine Rousseau.

Don worked at Concord Litho, and NH Superior Court as a Bailiff. Anyone that knew Don, knew of his great laugh and smile, and of his many accomplishments and activities: Don was a 4 sport athlete in high school and at one time scouted by the NY Yankees. Don loved to fish, hunt, go camping, and the company of his dogs: Beau, Rusty and Buddy.

Don is survived by his wife, Jeannine Rousseau; son-in laws, Eric (and Rozanne Sylvain, and grandsons) and Steve Sylvain (and Meghan McGee). He is also survived by Jackie's family: George & Rachel Hamel, Connie Smith (and deceased: Bob Smith), Yvette (and deceased: Bob Hicks), and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: No formal services will be held at this time. Committal Services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be announced in the coming months. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Donald's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Committal
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Quel bel hommage touchant! Toujours le sourire et très actif! Toutes mes pensées sont avec tante Jeannine et la famille. Je vous envoie tout le réconfort possible! Je vous embrasse bien fort!
Sylvie Blais
Sylvie Blais
Family
May 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I send my love and condolences to you and your family during this time of sadness.
Gloria Caron
Friend
May 14, 2020
Quel hommage touchant. Que ces souvenirs et ses sourires t'apporte chère Jeannine chaleur et réconfort. Nous sommes avec toi de tout coeur.
Olivier Bourgault et famille
Family
May 13, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with you Jeannine and your family. May the good memories support you in this difficult time. God Bless
Rachel Labrecque
Friend
May 13, 2020
What a beautiful video of all the wonderful times you and your family have shared together ... I'm so sorry for your loss Jeannine .May all your special memories help you thru this most difficult time! Hugs Kathy iacovella
Kathy Iacovella
Friend
May 13, 2020
What a wonderful visual memorial of Don's life. May he rest in peace. Veronica Molloy, friend of Jeannine.
Veronica Molloy
Family Friend
May 13, 2020
Uncle Don I have fond memories of you and I. You used to take us ice fishing whe we were kids and you always said it was my fault we never caught any! I always enjoyed seeing you and you would always pick on me. I will miss you I know that we didn't see a lot of each other but you are always in my heart. Rest In Peace Uncle Don, I love you❤
Cathy
Family
May 13, 2020
Uncle Don rest in peace. I will miss you . I have fond memories of you and I when used to bring us ice fishing and you always said it was my fault we didn't catch any fish. I love you and may you soar with the Angel's. Love you❤
Cathy Smith
Family
May 13, 2020
Don, you will be missed in our hearts. I can still hear your laugh and see your smile. You lived life as a maverick and we will miss you
E. Sylvain and Family
Family
May 13, 2020
I hadn't seen much of Don in recent years, but my childhood memories of him are in my heart and mind. A family gathering didn't really begin until Don arrived. He was such a joker.
Suzanne Martin
Family
