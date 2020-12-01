Donald Sheldon Wunderlich, 86 years old, passed away peacefully, on November 28th with his family by his side at the Community Hospice House, in Merrimack, NH. He was the husband of the late Reva Wunderlich. They shared 61 years of their life together.
Born on December 28, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. Donald was the son of the late Cissie and Herman Wunderlich. Donald was a long-time resident of Ronkonkoma, New York until 2000, when he moved to New Hampshire to be closer to her grandchildren.
Donald served in the United States Air Force for 6 years during and after the Korean War and is a combat Veteran. He received his BA from Brooklyn College and his MA from John Jay College. In his professional life, he served as a Parole Officer in the State of New York. Additionally, he was a Professor at St John's College in New York, at Suffolk Community College, in New York and at NHTI in Concord, New Hampshire. After retirement, Donald worked as an Instructor at the RISE program at Rivier College, in Nashua, NH.
Donald, a devoted husband and father, enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, history, old movies and substitute teaching. He liked to be busy working or just being on the go watching his grandsons play sports. He cherished his time at home with her family.
Donald is survived by his son, Howard Wunderlich, his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy & Eric Gingras and his two grandsons, Daniel & Benjamin Gingras. He is also survived by his sister & brother-in-law, Ellie & Arthur Rosenshein, and sister-in-law and her husband, Elinor & William Baron along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 12 PM.
