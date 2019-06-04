Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Gilford Community Church 19 Potter Hill Road Gilford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GILFORD - Donald W. "Don" Curtis, 86, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.



Born on Feb. 21, 1933, in Derby Line, Vt., he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Boyd) Curtis and Walter Curtis.



Don graduated from Burdett College in Boston after his service from 1951 to 1955 in the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force.



He worked as a sale representative by Metropolitan Life Insurance where he spent 32 years climbing the ladder to eventually becoming an agency vice president before retiring in 1991.



After retiring, he enjoyed golf, bowling, his poker group, traveling and spending time with family.



Don was an active member of Gilford Community Church, a member of the Bektash Shriners as well as the Laconia Country Club.



Family members include his wife of 62 years, Ferol (Norris) Curtis; his son, Gary Curtis and wife Liza; his daughters, Brenda Nelson and husband Rick, and Sandy Curtis; his grandchildren, Ryan Nelson, Courtney Cavanaugh, Tyler Curtis and wife Haley, Lindsey Nelson, Hanna Michael and husband Zack; and a great-grandchild, Levi Cavanaugh.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by infant twin sisters, Joyce and Doris; and brothers, Roland Curtis and Larry Curtis.



SERVICES: A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, June 8, at noon in Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bektash Shriners, P.O. Box 4086, Concord, N.H. 03302.



For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com





