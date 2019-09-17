EXETER - Donald W. Lord, 88, of Exeter, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, in his home.
Born in Newbury, Mass., on April 23, 1931, he was the youngest of seven children of the late Harold F. and Dorothy (Weir) Lord.
Raised in Hampton Falls, he graduated from Hampton Academy in 1949.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the destroyer, USS Lloyd Thomas from 1950 to 1953.
Donald worked 28 years as a foreman for Gage Construction in Greenland and was a master carpenter and master electrician. He was a member of the Exeter American Legion Post 32. In addition, he enjoyed gardening, golf, playing horseshoes and he loved his pets, especially his cat, Calli. He also enjoyed visiting Foxwoods when the occasion allowed. Donald was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley (Landry) Lord; his second wife, Patricia (Popielarz) Lord; his daughter, Paula Cote; and all of his siblings.
Family members include four children, Theresa Cote of Starks, Maine, Donald P. Lord of Chattanooga, Tenn., Cindy DeMarco and husband Sal of Gaithersburg, Md., and Kenneth Lord and wife Beverly of Exeter; his adopted son, Tom Fairbanks; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Memorial visitation is planned for Sept. 21, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter. A graveside service with military honors will follow at noon in Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. 03885.For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 17, 2019