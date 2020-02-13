Donald William "Billy" Amos

WOODSTOCK - Donald William "Billy" Amos, 78, of School Street, Woodstock, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with his wife and family at his side.

While he is the last of the Amos name, he is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Maxine (Archambault) Amos of Woodstock; daughter, Karen Havlock and her husband Jesse of Thornton; daughter, Kerri Burhoe and husband Robert of Campton; and his youngest daughter, Judy-Lynn Welch and husband Michael of Woodstock. He was proudly known as "Puppy" or "Pup" to his beloved six granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson, Allison, Laurie, Katelyn, Samantha, Dakema, Delana, Maxine, Alexa and Darrien.

SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. in Pemi Valley Church, 1091 Daniel Webster Highway, Woodstock. The Rev. Dean Roth and the Rev. Marcus Corey will officiate. Spring burial will be held on May 14 at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lin-Wood Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 26, North Woodstock, N.H. 03262.

Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are in charge of arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
