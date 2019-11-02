Tilton, NH- Donald Williams, 94, resident of the NH Veterans Home, died Sunday October 27, 2019 after a period of failing health.
He was born Christmas day, 1924 in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of Frank and Emily (Mecray) Williams. Don served with the 290th Combat Engineer Battalion during World War II, in France, England and Germany. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. After the war, Don received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University under the GI Bill. This was followed by a long career in the steel industry.
Due to his warm, charming personality, Don enjoyed meeting people and making friends. He also loved golf, tennis and watching the Red Sox.
His beloved wife Betti passed in 2014 after 65 happy years of marriage. Don is survived by three children, Raymond and wife Martha Williams, Donald Williams, Jr. and wife Janice Leviton, Laure Day, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Bow Lake Baptist Church in Strafford NH on November 9th at 11 am.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery on Cape Cod at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 2, 2019