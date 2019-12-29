PITTSFIELD - Donna Guerin, 59, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Concord Hospital following a period of declining health.
Born on July 31, 1960 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel (Needham) Guerin.
Donna was educated in the local schools and went on to work at the Holiday Inn for many years until her retirement.
Donna enjoyed going for drives, especially to the beach, to look at the wild animals, going shopping and playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Susan Guerin and two brothers, Richard and Randy Guerin.
She is survived by her son, Edward Caron of Claremont, a daughter, Sara Guerin of Manchester, a sister, Roxanne Tarbell of Allenstown, two grandchildren, Chloe and Stella as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 29, 2019