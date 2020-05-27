Donna L. Baumann
1949 - 2020
Donna Baumann, 70, of Manchester died at Catholic Medical Center after a lengthy illness. The family wishes to thank all the professionals who cared for her with comforting compassion during her last days. Donna was born in Manchester on September 10, 1949 the daughter of Peter and Edna (Rybka) Sysyn. She graduated Manchester Memorial High School and received her bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College. Donna was passionate about education and spent her career teaching in Manchester public schools. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother. Those who knew Donna understood that the health challenges she faced could not affect her spirit and positive outlook on life. She touched many lives with her generosity and leaves behind countless beautiful memories. She inspired her family and friends to love deeply, care for others, and live life to the fullest. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Paul Baumann of Manchester, her son Mark Lombardo of Quincy, MA, her brother John Sysyn of Manchester, as well as several nephews and cousins. Due to current events, services celebrating her life will be private with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donna's name to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England at www.epilepsynewengland.org To sign the electronic guest book please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
