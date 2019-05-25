Guest Book View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Prayer Service 11:30 AM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna L. Brasley, age 57, passed away after a long battle with cancer with her family by her side at 12:01 p.m. on Sunday, May, 19, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center, a hospital in Manchester N.H.



She was born in 1961 to Ernest (Hap) and Anne Leathers.



Donna married the love of her life Richard Brasley on May 10, 1980. Left to remember her unconditional love are her three children and spouses. Kenneth (Rebecca) Brasley, Michael (Stacie) Brasley, Christina (Joshua) Langlois.



Donna enjoyed every moment of raising her children along with watching them all become parents of their own. She had six grandchildren with another on the way, Joseph, Aiden, Austin, Dominic, Jordyn, Rylee.



Donna is predeceased by her brother, Clifford Leathers.



She is remembered by her caring and supportive siblings, their spouses and children: Teresa (Henry) Radford, Darlene Gjelsteen, Deb (Dave) Pepper, Doreen (Eric) Jacobs.



Donna worked 31 years at TJ Maxx in Manchester as administrative coordinator. She truly loved her time there with all employees. At a later time, she had decided to explore work with Dartmouth-Hitchcock in the registration department. She was a devoted and dedicated employee who took pride in her attendance, never missing time from work. She truly excelled and shined in her field, which led to her becoming a trainer for the department.



Donna enjoyed camping during the summer at Greenfield State Park. She would arrange camping trips with families and friends. Her favorite part of camping was relaxing by the fire surrounded by family engaging in laughs and memories.



Each year, she made it a point to attend the Deerfield Fair which has been a tradition in her family for many years.



Each of her children took an interest in baseball and played at South Little League park in Manchester. It was there were she made a name for herself as a loving, caring, supportive mother. She made many friends and would never miss a game. Two of her grandchildren also took an interest in baseball, and she made a point to attend their games.



Donna will be remembered as a strong fearless woman, who didn't have a bad bone in her body. She always had a smile on her face and endless amounts of love to share.



SERVICES: A memorial reception will take place on Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 10 a.m.-noon at J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, located at 110 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03101. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. during the reception.



A small potluck gathering for family and friends will follow at the



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna's name at the .



