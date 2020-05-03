Donna Lee (Foster) Coar, 78, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell, MA. She was born on March 4, 1942 in Billings, MT, the daughter of the late Robert Foster and Marjorie (Rasmussen) Foster. She shared 47 years of marriage with her late husband, David W. Coar.
Donna was a 1960 graduate of Billings High School. She worked as a professional singer during her high school years and was most proud of her job as a QC Inspector for Kollsman Instruments in Merrimack, NH. In her younger years she enjoyed competing in barrel racing and western horse shows and enjoyed spending summers at her uncles' ranch. She was married to Larry Johnson in 1960, Jack Boucher in 1964, Eugene Rohr in 1967, and David Coar in 1970. Each of these loving unions contributed to a large, beautifully blended family, in which she was a devoted wife and mother. Later in life, she enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time on the water, traveling in the US, gambling at casinos and playing Bingo with her friends.
Donna is survived by her sons, Wade Johnson, Randy Rohr and Robert (Perch) Rohr and his wife Christine; her daughter, Linda Reade and her husband Timothy; her grandchildren, Austin and Katrina Reade, Alexandra and Rory Nesman, Dakota and Ashley Reade, Tyler Rohr and Heather Rohr; her great-granddaughter, Avery Reade; her sister, Dianne Henderson; her nephews, Joseph Rawlins, his wife Michelle and their daughter Lillian, Thaine Rawlins, his wife Brittney and their son Noah. In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was predeceased by her baby daughter, Mary Alice Johnson and her son, Bill Johnson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to their local food pantry or The American Heart Association.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Donna's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
Donna was a 1960 graduate of Billings High School. She worked as a professional singer during her high school years and was most proud of her job as a QC Inspector for Kollsman Instruments in Merrimack, NH. In her younger years she enjoyed competing in barrel racing and western horse shows and enjoyed spending summers at her uncles' ranch. She was married to Larry Johnson in 1960, Jack Boucher in 1964, Eugene Rohr in 1967, and David Coar in 1970. Each of these loving unions contributed to a large, beautifully blended family, in which she was a devoted wife and mother. Later in life, she enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time on the water, traveling in the US, gambling at casinos and playing Bingo with her friends.
Donna is survived by her sons, Wade Johnson, Randy Rohr and Robert (Perch) Rohr and his wife Christine; her daughter, Linda Reade and her husband Timothy; her grandchildren, Austin and Katrina Reade, Alexandra and Rory Nesman, Dakota and Ashley Reade, Tyler Rohr and Heather Rohr; her great-granddaughter, Avery Reade; her sister, Dianne Henderson; her nephews, Joseph Rawlins, his wife Michelle and their daughter Lillian, Thaine Rawlins, his wife Brittney and their son Noah. In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was predeceased by her baby daughter, Mary Alice Johnson and her son, Bill Johnson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to their local food pantry or The American Heart Association.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Donna's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.