Donna was a dedicated and wonderful paraprofessional, jumping into any role you asked her. I’ve worked with her during the regular school year, summer school, and most recently during the crazy world of remote learning. Donna dived in to the new, crazy online world of teaching without hesitation, willing to work with and support any group of kids that needed it with a smile and her dog somewhere in the background of her screen. She will be missed greatly by so many.

Emily Holleran

Coworker