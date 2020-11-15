Donna M. Perozzi, 67, of Goffstown passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
She was born in Boston, MA on November 29th, 1952 to the late Ralph and Pauline (Stevens) Jacoby. She was raised in Merrimack and was a graduate of Merrimack High School.
Donna worked as a Paraprofessional for the Goffstown School District for more than 30 years. She served students across all grade levels during her time with SAU19, spending much of this time at Mountain View Middle School. She was passionate about her job and served as the President for the support staff union (GESS).
She will always be remembered for her generosity, especially her unique gift ideas and her love of school supplies!
She was pre-deceased by an infant daughter, Tina Marie Perozzi in 1973.
She will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 49 years, Robert Perozzi; her two children, Timothy Perozzi and his wife Kimberly and Terri Perozzi, all of Goffstown; two grandchildren, Mia and Zac Perozzi; siblings Daniel Jacoby of South Boston, MA and Irene and her husband Kurt Swenson of Merrimack, along with several nieces and nephews.
Walk-through visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, November 18th at 10 AM with burial to follow at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all guests for visitation hours and the funeral service will be required to have a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the facilities.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donna's memory can be made to PIC (Parent Information Center) 54 Old Suncook Road Concord, NH 03301 www.PICNH.org
