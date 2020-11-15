1/1
Donna M. (Jacoby) Perozzi
1952 - 2020
Donna M. Perozzi, 67, of Goffstown passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

She was born in Boston, MA on November 29th, 1952 to the late Ralph and Pauline (Stevens) Jacoby. She was raised in Merrimack and was a graduate of Merrimack High School.

Donna worked as a Paraprofessional for the Goffstown School District for more than 30 years. She served students across all grade levels during her time with SAU19, spending much of this time at Mountain View Middle School. She was passionate about her job and served as the President for the support staff union (GESS).

She will always be remembered for her generosity, especially her unique gift ideas and her love of school supplies!

She was pre-deceased by an infant daughter, Tina Marie Perozzi in 1973.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 49 years, Robert Perozzi; her two children, Timothy Perozzi and his wife Kimberly and Terri Perozzi, all of Goffstown; two grandchildren, Mia and Zac Perozzi; siblings Daniel Jacoby of South Boston, MA and Irene and her husband Kurt Swenson of Merrimack, along with several nieces and nephews.

Walk-through visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, November 18th at 10 AM with burial to follow at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all guests for visitation hours and the funeral service will be required to have a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the facilities.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donna's memory can be made to PIC (Parent Information Center) 54 Old Suncook Road Concord, NH 03301 www.PICNH.org

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Donna was a committed professional and she was pleasant to work with. We worked together at Mountain View for 5 years. She was a great lady and will be missed.
Respectfully
Kent Perry and wife Jeanne
Kent Perry
Coworker
November 14, 2020
I loved working with Donna at MVMS for many years. We enjoyed sharing stories about our children and grandchildren. She will be missed! My prayers go to the family at this time of loss.
Karen St Clair
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Bob
I'm so sorry to hear the passing of Donna. I will never forget all the good times we had back in the day. We sure did have fun. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Fran (Rolerad) Lefebvre
Friend
November 14, 2020
Donna, I will remember all the fun times we had(Auntie Marian and Uncle Fran’s and Mickey, Frank and Ellen, the times we all came to Nashua , N h and stayed at the hotel ,your house for aunt Marian’s Surprise Party ands so so much more . I will Always love you ❤❤❤❤❤❤
Maureen Elwood
Family
November 14, 2020
Donna, I will miss talking to you and sharing stories about our families. You weren't just a co-worker to me but a wonderful friend. I am still in shock of your passing. You even let me use your desk this year, always willing to share. Condolences to your family.
Jennifer ulcickas
Friend
November 14, 2020
Donna, I will miss seeing you in the halls and in my classroom. Thank you for dedicating your life to the students of Goffstown. You have touched many lives and you will be missed. Sending heartfelt condolences to your family, friends, and co-workers.
Sarah-jane
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Very blessed to have worked with Donna. Such a sweet, giving , bubbly person. Prayers for family and friends
Gloria Kalilainen
Friend
November 14, 2020
Donna was a dedicated and wonderful paraprofessional, jumping into any role you asked her. I’ve worked with her during the regular school year, summer school, and most recently during the crazy world of remote learning. Donna dived in to the new, crazy online world of teaching without hesitation, willing to work with and support any group of kids that needed it with a smile and her dog somewhere in the background of her screen. She will be missed greatly by so many.
Emily Holleran
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Bob, Timmy & Terri, I am so very sorry about the loss of your beautiful spirited Mom. She was a wonderful person. When we spoke it was like we talked all the time. She had a way of making you so comfortable. I will miss seeing all her comments on my page. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Love to everyone,
Donna Cashin
Family
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
