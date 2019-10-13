Guest Book View Sign Service Information Furber & White Funeral Home 2925 White Mountain Hwy. North Conway , NH 03860-0498 (603)-356-5561 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Church 16 Baboosic Lake Road Merrimack , NH View Map Memorial service Furber and White Funeral Home North Conway , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna M. Brown, 67, of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of the late Arthur Brown, who passed away in 1990.



She was born in North Conway, N.H., on October 19, 1951, to Elaine (Motroni) and the late Arthur Desjardins. She was raised in North Conway, graduated from Kennett High School and she received her nursing certificate in 1970.



Donna was an LPN for various hospitals over the years and retired from the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., after 45 years of nursing.



She will be forever loved by her mother, Elaine Desjardins and her companion John Garcia of North Conway; two sisters, Nancy Desjardins and her husband Shawn Young of North Conway and Linda Kallfelz and her husband Charlie of Milford; a nephew, Jonathan Vassiliades of Portsmouth; along with several cousins.



SERVICES: A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will take place at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, NH on October 19. The service information will be updated on the Rivet Funeral Home website.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's memory can be made to either Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation PO Box 1842 North Conway, NH 03860 or Kennett High School Alumni Association PO Box 2583 Conway, NH 03818



To leave an online condolence and for any updates, please visit





Donna M. Brown, 67, of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of the late Arthur Brown, who passed away in 1990.She was born in North Conway, N.H., on October 19, 1951, to Elaine (Motroni) and the late Arthur Desjardins. She was raised in North Conway, graduated from Kennett High School and she received her nursing certificate in 1970.Donna was an LPN for various hospitals over the years and retired from the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., after 45 years of nursing.She will be forever loved by her mother, Elaine Desjardins and her companion John Garcia of North Conway; two sisters, Nancy Desjardins and her husband Shawn Young of North Conway and Linda Kallfelz and her husband Charlie of Milford; a nephew, Jonathan Vassiliades of Portsmouth; along with several cousins.SERVICES: A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will take place at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, NH on October 19. The service information will be updated on the Rivet Funeral Home website.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's memory can be made to either Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation PO Box 1842 North Conway, NH 03860 or Kennett High School Alumni Association PO Box 2583 Conway, NH 03818To leave an online condolence and for any updates, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close