Donna M. Brown, 67, of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of the late Arthur Brown, who passed away in 1990.
She was born in North Conway, N.H., on October 19, 1951, to Elaine (Motroni) and the late Arthur Desjardins. She was raised in North Conway, graduated from Kennett High School and she received her nursing certificate in 1970.
Donna was an LPN for various hospitals over the years and retired from the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., after 45 years of nursing.
She will be forever loved by her mother, Elaine Desjardins and her companion John Garcia of North Conway; two sisters, Nancy Desjardins and her husband Shawn Young of North Conway and Linda Kallfelz and her husband Charlie of Milford; a nephew, Jonathan Vassiliades of Portsmouth; along with several cousins.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will take place at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, NH on October 19. The service information will be updated on the Rivet Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's memory can be made to either Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation PO Box 1842 North Conway, NH 03860 or Kennett High School Alumni Association PO Box 2583 Conway, NH 03818
To leave an online condolence and for any updates, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2019