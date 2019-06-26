MANCHESTER - Donna May (McCarthy) DiMambro, 68, of Manchester, passed away on June 24, 2019, in her home.
Born in Manchester on May 18, 1951, she was the daughter of Donald and Rita (Chamberland) McCarthy.
Donna worked in the accounting department at New England Telephone before retiring after 25 years of service.
She was an accomplished artist.
Donna enjoyed going to Precious Blood Monastery. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she adored and loved to spoil.
Family members include her mother of Manchester; her husband of 47 years, Ronald DiMambro; a son, Anthony DiMambro of Litchfield; a daughter, Jennifer Boufford and her husband Ken of Dover; four grandchildren, Jacob, Jonathan, Heidi and Darla; and cousins.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Transplant Medicine Fund, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Development Office, Attn: Jason Naugler, 1 Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H. 03756. Please note that checks should be made out to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019