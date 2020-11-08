Donna (Woodworth) Ross, 70, passed away peacefully at the mountain Ridge Nursing Home in Franklin, NH. Born on September 30, 1950 in Manchester, NH she is the daughter of Palmer and Pauline (Koch) Woodworth.
During her life Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting family gatherings. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida with her aunt Dot and uncle Jimmy. Donna worked for 46 years at E&R Cleaners as an Office Manager.
Donna was predeceased by her parents Palmer and Pauline (Koch) Woodworth, sister Elizabeth Landry, Brother David Woodworth. She is survived by her husband Herbert Ross, Daughter Tammy Brunette and her husband John, son Ted Ross, sister Geri Silva, sister Sandra Woodworth, sister Kathi Baker, grandchildren Courtney, Cheyenne, Gage and John, Great granddaughter Khaleesi and many loving nieces, nephews aunts and uncles.
Due to current social distance guidelines a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.