Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Townsend. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna (Proulx) Townsend was born to Roger and Lillian Proulx on May 26, 1964.



Donna passed away on June 11 at the age of 55 after a 5-year battle with cancer in Grand Islands, Fla. She died at home with her husband and mother by her side.



Donna worked as a deli manager for Publix for many years.



Donna is survived by her husband of 12 years, Ben Townsend of Florida; one daughter, Danielle Frisby of Florida; two stepdaughters, Natasha Wilkinson and Tessa Townsend; and seven grandchildren, all of Florida. She is also survived by her mother, Lillian Proulx of Hooksett, N.H.; one sister, Diana Swanson of Manchester, N.H.; one brother, David Groleau of Staten Island, N.Y., and lots of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her second mother, whom she loved, Sue Dupuis of Florida.



She is predeceased by her father, Roger Proulx, who died in 2011.



Donna will be laid to rest in Florida.

Donna (Proulx) Townsend was born to Roger and Lillian Proulx on May 26, 1964.Donna passed away on June 11 at the age of 55 after a 5-year battle with cancer in Grand Islands, Fla. She died at home with her husband and mother by her side.Donna worked as a deli manager for Publix for many years.Donna is survived by her husband of 12 years, Ben Townsend of Florida; one daughter, Danielle Frisby of Florida; two stepdaughters, Natasha Wilkinson and Tessa Townsend; and seven grandchildren, all of Florida. She is also survived by her mother, Lillian Proulx of Hooksett, N.H.; one sister, Diana Swanson of Manchester, N.H.; one brother, David Groleau of Staten Island, N.Y., and lots of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her second mother, whom she loved, Sue Dupuis of Florida.She is predeceased by her father, Roger Proulx, who died in 2011.Donna will be laid to rest in Florida. Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close